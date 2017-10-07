Franklin County Beef Club places well at Farmington Fair

FARMINGTON - It was a busy but fun week for the Franklin County Beef Club at Farmington Fair last month.

On Monday, the club had two 4-H members that showed in the Dairy show. Cameran Fitch got second place in his senior Showmanship class and AmberLeah Smith also got second in her junior Showmanship class, they both had Brown Swiss and Ayrshire cattle to show in the type classes and they both did a good job.

Tuesday of the fair the club moved into the 4-H Beef , 4-H Sheep and the Youth Auction Show.

In the 4-H Beef show:

Alexis Meisner - 1st place in Showmanship and got Champion Hereford

Cameran Fitch - 1st place in Showmanship and got Reserve Champion Hereford

Jack Sullivan - 2nd Showmanship and got Champion Beef Shorthorn

Lorne Grondin - 3rd Showmanship and Reserve Belted Galloway

Elizabeth Grondin - 1st in Showmanship

Alexis Comeau - 1st in Showmanship and got Champion Belted Galloway

Jade Fitch participated in the Cloverbud class and did a great job!

Following the 4-H Beef Show, the club moved into the 4-H Sheep Show:

Caleb Fitch - 1st place in Showmanship and also got Champion Shropshire

AmberLeah Smith - 1st place in Showmanship and also got Champion Hampshire

Alexis Meisner- 1st place in showmanship and also got Champion Southdown

The club had two members participate in the Franklin County Youth Auction

Beef Steers:

Jack Sullivan was 1st in his showmanship class and he also got Reserve Champion Steer

AmberLeah Smith. 1st in her Showmanship class and got Highly Commanded Steer

Market Lamb:

AmberLeah Smith 1st in showmanship class and she was 5th heavy weight market lamb

Matthew Smith Jr was 4th showmanship and was 3rd heavy weight market lamb

Jack and Amber also got a few awards for sportsmanship and herdsman ship and for 1st place in showmanship classes, for the youth auction.