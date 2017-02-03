Franklin County Children’s Task Force to host free Mandated Reporter training

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will host a free professional training on Mandated Reporting as part of a continued statewide effort to ensure all mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect receive the necessary training to better protect Maine’s children.

The in-person training is designed to instruct mandated reporters on important elements of the reporting process. The training covers why it is important to report child abuse or neglect, who is required to report it, how to recognize it, how to report, and what happens after a report is made.

The training will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the FMH Bass Room.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of the children of Maine,” Renee Whitley, FCCTF’s Executive Director said. “This training is essential for everyone with a child in their life to take, not just mandated reporters. We all play a key role in ensuring that, if a child appears to be in danger, action is taken to protect the child and put resources in place for the family to hopefully mitigate any long term effects.”

Persons who are considered mandated reporters includes: public and private K-12 employees, teachers and officials, employees of public and private institutions of post-secondary and higher education, medical employees, child care workers, law enforcement officials, members of the clergy, mental health professionals and others.

Anyone interested in attending the training may do so by calling Stacie at 778-6960 to register, or by emailing sbourassa@fcctf.org.