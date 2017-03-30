Franklin County Democratic Committee announces April meeting

FARMINGTON - March was a busy month for the Franklin County Democratic Committee. At the March business meeting, attendees learned from Jeff Reardon of Trout Unlimited about the history of mining in Maine and how current proposed legislation could both protect and harm local wildlife and groundwater. The sold-out Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast featured guest speaker Maine Senate Minority Leader Troy Jackson.

On Sunday, April 2, the FCDC will hold its monthly meeting at the Mallett School located at 116 Middle Street in Farmington. The meeting will run from 3-5 p.m. The speaker will be John Kosinski of the Maine Education Association. Kosinski will speak about education issues facing the Maine Legislature and goals of the MEA.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.