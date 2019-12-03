Franklin County Democratic Committee meeting on Dec. 8

FARMINGTON - Betsy Sweet, US Senate candidate, will be the next speaker at the Franklin County Democratic Committee meeting, on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at the W.G. Mallett School.

Donations will be collected for the Western Maine Homeless Outreach. Light refreshments are served and all are welcome.

At the November meeting, a standing-room-only crowd gathered to hear Sara Gideon, the current Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, and a candidate for US Senate. Gideon relayed the story of how she became involved in public service, first as a town counselor in Freeport, and then onto the State legislature. She is serving her fourth term in the State House of Representatives. During her first 6 years in the Legislature when Paul LePage was Governor, Speaker Gideon learned to work across the aisle to get things done, such as enhancing work force training, achieving automatic voter registration, strengthening and protecting women’s access to full reproductive healthcare, creating a model for addressing climate change, addressing property tax relief by four different relief bills that have been passed, and protecting the preexisting condition clause of the ACA.