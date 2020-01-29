Franklin County Democratic Committee meeting on Feb. 2

FARMINGTON - The next meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee will be on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the W.G. Mallett School in Farmington. The session will conclude in time for football fans to find an appropriate device to watch the Superbowl.

At its January gathering, the FCDC hosted Congressman Jared Golden, who spent most of an hour answering numerous questions from his constituents and describing his response to the articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump. At the February meeting, numerous candidates for public office this year will speak to the group. In addition, there will be a presentation of work Suit Up Maine has done to document Susan Collins’ record as Senator. Plans for the March 8 state caucus will also be discussed.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Chair Lisa Lisius at Lisa.Lisius@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public, and all are invited.