Franklin County Democrats announce March activities

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee is offering many opportunities to become involved in the month of March.

On March 5, several members will be attending the Resistance Summit, sponsored by the Maine People’s Alliance, in Augusta. Registration is open to the public and the FCDC is organizing a carpool for those who need transportation.

On Sunday, March 12, the FCDC will hold its monthly meeting at a new location, the Mallett School located at 116 Middle St. in Farmington. The meeting will run from 3-5pm. The speaker will be Jeffrey Reardon of the Maine Council of Trout Unlimited, an organization committed to the protection and restoration of Maine’s coldwater fisheries and their watersheds. He will be sharing information about how the proposed mining bill before the Maine legislature may affect inland waters and wildlife in Franklin County.

The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 8-10 a.m. at the Wilton Lions Club located on Main Street across from Academy Hill School. Pancakes will be made with organic flour, generously donated by Norm Hurlburt, and served Wilton Blueberry Farm berries and Spaulding Mountain Farm maple syrup. The featured guest will be Maine Senate Minority Leader Troy Jackson. The cost is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and children are free.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats or any of these events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.