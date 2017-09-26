Franklin County Democrats candidate series

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee started its Candidate Series by hosting gubernatorial candidate Patrick Eisenhart of Augusta. Eisenhart spoke extensively about his proposed health care plan for Maine. Democrats also heard from three Congressional candidates during the Maine Democratic Party State Committee meeting held in Farmington. Jared Golden, Craig Olson, and Tim Rich introduced themselves and took questions from a crowd of over 100.

The next monthly meeting will be held Sunday, Oct. 1 from 4-6 p.m. at the Mallett School in Farmington. The featured speakers will be gubernatorial candidate Adam Cote, and Congressional District 2 candidate Tim Rich.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats or any of these events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.