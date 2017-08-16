Franklin County Democrats collecting items for United Way ‘Tools for Teachers’

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee is collecting items for the "Tools for Teachers" initiative of the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. The program collects much needed supplies for teachers and students.

A plastic tote full of supplies is delivered to all 17 schools in the area. Donations will be collected at the next FCDC meeting. A list of needed items can be found at the FCDC website.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the FCDC will hold its next monthly meeting at 146 Sunset Avenue in Farmington. The meeting will be from 4 to 5 p.m. followed by a vegetarian potluck supper. All are welcome. Other FCDC events this Fall include: booths at the Farmington and Common Ground Fairs, hosting of the State Democratic Committee on Sept. 17, and visits by gubernatorial candidates.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats or any of these events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.