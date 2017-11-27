Franklin County Democrats conducting listening campaign

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee has started conducting an unconventional campaign to hear the concerns of Franklin County voters.

“We aren’t selling a position, a candidate or an idea. We simply want to listen,” says FCDC Chair Yvette Robinson. More than a dozen volunteers have participated so far in this initiative.

On Nov. 5, the FCDC welcomed Gubernatorial candidate Mark Eves and US Senate candidate Zak Ringelstein. Each candidate spoke and answered questions regarding qualifications and positions on key issues facing Maine and the Nation. The candidate series will continue on Dec. 3 featuring Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Sweet and U.S. Congressional candidate Craig Olsen.

The next monthly meeting will be held Sunday, Dec. 3 from 4-6 p.m. at the Mallett School in Farmington. For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see its website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.