Franklin County Democrats give school supplies to United Way

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee collected items for the Tools For Teachers initiative, delivering the supplies to the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area on Oct. 8.

Each year the UWTVA delivers totes full of teacher supplies to each of the 17 area schools. Supplies can range from the typical pencils and glue to other much needed items such as Band Aids, hand sanitizer and tissues. The FCDC will continue to support this effort year round. For a list of needed supplies please view this website.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, the FCDC will hold its monthly meeting and continue its Candidate Series. The featured speakers will be gubernatorial candidate Mark Eaves and US senate candidate Zak Ringelstein. The meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Mallett School in Farmington. All are welcome.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats or any of these events, please see our website, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.