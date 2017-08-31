Franklin County Democrats host 2018 candidates

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee will begin hosting 2018 Primary Candidates next month. Featured speakers will include the current candidates for Maine Governor, US Senator, and US Representative. The Sept. 10 meeting will welcome gubernatorial candidate Patrick Eisenhart of Augusta.

Additional information about Democratic candidates and the speaker schedule can be found on the the FCDC website, located here.

On Sept. 17, the FCDC will host the Maine Democratic Party State Committee Meeting in Farmington. Up to 125 Democratic leaders from around the state will be meeting throughout the day. Also in September, FCDC members will have booths at the Farmington and Common Ground Fairs. The booths will have candidate information, items for sale, and art for raffle.

The next monthly meeting will be held Sunday, Sept. 10 from 4-6 pm at the W.G. Mallett School in Farmington.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats or any of these events, please see our website, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.