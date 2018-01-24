Franklin County Democrats Host Mills and Fulford

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee continued its candidate series in January featuring gubernatorial candidates Jim Boyle and Diane Russell. The candidates fielded questions regarding healthcare, jobs, the economy, and education. The next FCDC business meeting will feature Janet Mills (gubernatorial candidate) and Jonathan Fulford (U.S. Representative candidate) on Feb. 4.

Upcoming FCDC events include the Democratic Caucuses on March 4, and the Annual St Patrick’s Day Pancake Breakfast on March 17. On April 4, the FCDC and the UMF Democrats will host a forum for the 2nd Congressional District candidates, at Lincoln Auditorium, UMF. The FCDC will also continue active listening canvassing to hear the concerns of voters.

The next monthly meeting will be held Sunday, February 4 from 4-6pm at Mallett School in Farmington. For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.