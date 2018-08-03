Franklin County Democrats hosts second annual Potluck Supper and Meeting

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Democratic Committee’s next monthly meeting will be the Second Annual Potluck Supper and Meeting on Sunday, Aug. 19, at 146 Sunset Avenue, Farmington.

The meeting will be from 4-5 p.m. followed by a talk by Phil Bartlett, chair of the Maine Democratic Party, then a vegetarian potluck supper. Also invited are Democratic State Committee members. All are welcome. Other FCDC events this summer have been community outreach to voters, and participation in numerous parades in the county. The next monthly meeting will be held on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at the W.G.Mallett School in Farmington.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats or any of these events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.