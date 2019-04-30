Franklin County Democrats meeting on May 5

FARMINGTON - The next meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee will be on Sunday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the W.G. Mallett School in Farmington.

The featured speakers for this month will be Kathleen Marra, the newly elected chair of the Maine Democratic Party and Ashley McCurry, the Executive Director of Emerge Maine, an organization committed to training and electing women candidates. Other business includes electing representatives to the state platform and credentials committees as well as discussion of bills pending before the state legislature and strategic planning for the year ahead.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Chair Lisa Lisius at Lisa.Lisius@gmail.com.