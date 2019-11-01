Franklin County Democrats meeting on Nov. 3

FARMINGTON - Speaker of the House Sara Gideon will be the Franklin County Democrats' speaker at their upcoming meeting on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. at the W.G. Mallett School.

Gideon is also a candidate for the US Senate, and will be sharing her campaign ideas as well as what to expect in the upcoming legislative session.

At the last Franklin County Democrats meeting, there were many new faces and a bumper crop of attendees. The agenda included a discussion of the values and policies that attendees felt are the essence of Democratic Party values, as well as a presentation on how to become a delegate for the national convention.

At each meeting, the Franklin County Democrats are collecting items to donate to the Western Maine Homeless Outreach, such as cleaning supplies and diapers.

All are welcome to attend these meetings, held on the first Sunday of each month, at 4 p.m., Mallett School, Farmington.