Franklin County Democrats raise money for hospice

FARMINGTON - On May 7, Franklin County Democratic Committee members participated in the Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice 5K Run & Remembrance Walk, raising $540.

FCDC members wanted to support AHCH, which provides at-home health care for no charge for the residents of Franklin County, but faces possible decreases in local revenue. Later that day, the FCDC hosted Ann Woloson, of the Maine Equal Justice Partners, at their monthly meeting. Woloson informed attendees about the upcoming Medicaid expansion referendum and the potential impact of repealing the Affordable Care Act for Mainers.

The FCDC will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, June 4, at the Mallett School located at 116 Middle St. in Farmington. The meeting will run from 4-6 p.m. Guest speaker Adam Pontius of Ranked Choice Voting will discuss the status of the ranked-choice voting system in Maine.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.