Franklin County Democrats supporting hospice care

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, May 7, the Franklin County Democratic Committee will participate in the Farmington Hospice House 5K Run and Remembrance Walk.

All proceeds will benefit Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice. To get more information, join the team or sponsor our participants, visit www.ahch.org.

Also on Sunday May 7, the FCDC will hold its monthly meeting at the Mallett School located at 116 Middle St. in Farmington. The meeting will run from 3-5 p.m. The speaker will be Ann Woloson of Maine Equal Justice Partners. MEJP is dedicated to finding solutions to poverty and improving the lives of people with low income in Maine.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, please see our website, franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com, or contact Chair Yvette Robinson at yrobinson@gwi.net.