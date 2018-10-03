Franklin County Extension Association annual meeting is Oct. 24

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Extension Association will be holding their 99th annual meeting and public supper on Wednesday, October 24, from 6–9 p.m., at the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road, Chesterville.

Supper begins at 6 p.m. with turkey, gravy, stuffing, green beans, squash, biscuits, apple crisp, pumpkin pie and beverages. A vegetarian option is available. The annual meeting will follow.

Supper is $10 per person; reservations are required by Oct. 16. Make checks payable to ‘Franklin County Extension Association’ and mail to University of Maine Cooperative Extension, 138 Pleasant St., Suite 1, Farmington ME, 04938.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact 207.778.4650; tiffany.wing@maine.edu.