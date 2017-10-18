Franklin County Extension Association’s annual meeting is Nov. 1

CHESTERVILLE – The Franklin County Extension Association will be holding their 98th annual meeting and public supper on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6–9 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office, located at 409 Dutch Gap Road.

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine County. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine thru 4-H.

Supper begins at 6 p.m. with turkey, gravy, stuffing, green beans, squash, biscuits, apple crisp, pumpkin pie and beverages. A vegetarian option is available. The annual meeting will follow.

Supper is $10 per person; reservations are required by Oct. 24. Make checks payable to ‘Franklin County Extension Association’ and mail to University of Maine Cooperative Extension, 138 Pleasant St., Suite 1, Farmington ME, 04938.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact 207.778.4650; tiffany.wing@maine.edu.