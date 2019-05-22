Franklin County Extension Homemakers hold spring meeting

INDUSTRY - Fifty Franklin County Extension Homemakers gathered at the Industry Town Hall to attend the annual Franklin County Extension Homemaker Spring Meeting hosted this year by the Happy Handy Helpers group. Their chosen theme was “Our Favorite Things" and each member designed a table centerpiece and table favors featuring their favorite thing.

President Lois King welcomed everyone with Vice President Amy Palmer introducing guests Bea LaPlante, president of the Maine Extension Homemakers Council and Michaele Bailey, Extension Homemaker advisor for Franklin County.

After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and Homemaker Creed which was written by our late member, Caroline Mayo, first time attendees were recognized with a gift. That group included Sheila Giffin, Josette Billian, Linda Dwinal, Gwen Doak, Eileen Laperte, Margaret Proctor and Rebecca Witham. Recognized for their years of participation as Extension Homemakers were 10-year certificates to Linda Brown, Caroline Tibbetts, Jean Carlow, Rachel Haggan, Jean Moody and Betty Douglas; a 50-year certificate for Daphne Proctor; and a 60-years or more certificate for Romaine Hutchinson.

The Memorial Service for members lost in 2018 had a theme of “A Daisy a Day." Reference was made to the song remembering why the man gave his wife a daisy a day. The poem “When Tomorrow Starts Without Me” was also read and a daisy was given to a friend of each person: Neighborhood Extension lost Lorraine Lausier and Kathy Knight, North Chesterville Extension lost Matianna Glass and Nancy Griffin, the former Phillips Women's Extension lost Mary Bubier, the former Red Schoolhouse Extension lost Emily Elaine Johnson Wing, Strong Learning and Sharing Extension lost Vivian Kennedy, Weld Extension lost Sandra “Sandi” Chipman, the former E. Wilton Extension lost Jean Melvin, and Wilton Day Extension lost Joy Warren and Anne Storey.

Proposed changes to the bylaws were voted in and the Nominating Committee talked about the need for a Franklin County Extension Homemaker Advisory Board Secretary and Treasurer. Karen LeCours volunteered to be the next treasurer and was voted into the position.

A sheet of explanations for six possible Train the Trainer Workshops was enclosed inside the folder on the table at each place setting. A ballot to choose three to be presented in 2020 was utilized with the result being “Exercising for our Age”, "Senior Nutrition/Snacking," and "Using Herbs and Spices Beyond Cooking."

King presented the Homemakers report using each letter of FRANKLIN COUNTY to promote different programs and accomplishments experienced. For example, Homemakers volunteered for non-homemaker organizations for a total of 1,825 hours at a value of $31,937, made homemade items such as hats, mittens, blankets, socks etc. estimated at a value of $7,656 giving 1,666 volunteer hours valued at $29,155, the value of items made/donated/monetary donations at $102,992 and the list goes on. A table of Cultural Arts demonstrating the many talents of members was displayed. Homemakers are very involved and dedicated!

A delicious buffet lunch included rolls, meats, cheeses, vegetables, salads, fruits, and a multitude of varied desserts. Before the meeting started and while eating, members were able to discuss the question they had received in their folder to answer for a chance to win one of the centerpieces donated by a Happy Handy Helpers member. The question cards were collected after lunch. A card was then picked from the container and the person chosen shared their answer aloud and received a table centerpiece. Everyone also enjoyed listening to wonderful musical entertainment provided by the Top of the Hill group.

It was a great day with everyone learning about others, getting current information about Extension, enjoying delicious food, listening to great entertainment, and sharing comradely.

If you are interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers or becoming a member, please contact the Franklin County Extension Office at 778-4650 for further information.