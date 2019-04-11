Franklin County Republicans meeting in Jay on April 18

JAY - The next meeting of the Franklin County Republicans will be on Thursday, April 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library in North Jay.

The featured speaker will be former Maine Senator Eric Brakey from the Free Maine Campaign. The Free Maine Campaign is a movement to protect the freedoms and paychecks of Maine people form big government politicians in Augusta and Washington DC.

For more information about the Franklin County Republicans and upcoming events, please see our website, https://mainegop.com/franklin/ or contact Chair Hutch McPheters at hutchmcpheters@gmail.com.