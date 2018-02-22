Franklin County Republicans to caucus on Feb. 24

FARMINGTON - Hutch McPheters, Chair of the Franklin County Republican Committee, has announced that the Franklin County Republicans will caucus on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at the Roberts Learning Center at the University of Maine at Farmington at 1 p.m.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect Delegates and Alternates to the State Convention, elect members to the Franklin County Republican Committee, and organize for the upcoming elections. All Franklin County Republicans are urged to attend this event.

The State Convention will be held on May 4 and 5 at the Augusta Civic Center. This is an excellent opportunity for local Republicans to meet and speak with those who are running for office.