Franklin County Republicans to caucus on March 7

FARMINGTON - Susan A. Pratt, Chair of the Franklin County Republican Committee, has announced that the Franklin County Republicans will caucus on Saturday, March 7 at the Roberts Learning Center at 224 Main Street in Farmington, Maine. The Caucus to start sharply at 10 a.m. in Lincoln Auditorium with Registrars from municipalities available to register voters at 9 a.m.

All Republicans in Franklin County are invited to participate in this county-wide event with the exception of the Town of Weld, which is holding a separate caucus. The general session will include hearing from any of our candidates who are present at the state, county and local level, after which municipal caucuses will be held in the various classrooms.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect Delegates and Alternates to the State Convention, and organize for the upcoming elections. All Franklin County Republicans are urged to attend this event. University of Maine at Farmington College Republicans are helping to sponsor this event.

The State Convention will be held on May 1 and 2 at the Augusta Civic Center. This is an excellent opportunity for local Republicans to meet and speak with those who are running for office and fellow Republicans.