Franklin County Republicans to host GOP gubernatorial candidates

FARMINGTON - On Thursday evening, May 31, the Franklin County Republicans will host a forum for the GOP Gubernatorial candidates. It will be held in the Roberts Learning Center in Room 023 (ground level) at 6:30 p.m. Enter for the parking lot on Lower Main Street.

Candidates planning to attend are Garret Mason, Mary Mayhew and Ken Fredette. After all have spoken there will be time allotted for questions and answers.

Following the Forum, the Franklin County Republicans will hold its regular monthly meeting.