Franklin Countys First News

Franklin County Republicans to host GOP gubernatorial candidates

Posted by • May 23, 2018 •

FARMINGTON - On Thursday evening, May 31, the Franklin County Republicans will host a forum for the GOP Gubernatorial candidates. It will be held in the Roberts Learning Center in Room 023 (ground level) at 6:30 p.m. Enter for the parking lot on Lower Main Street.

Candidates planning to attend are Garret Mason, Mary Mayhew and Ken Fredette. After all have spoken there will be time allotted for questions and answers.

Following the Forum, the Franklin County Republicans will hold its regular monthly meeting.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives