Franklin Memorial Auxiliary gives more than $6,600 to hospital

FARMINGTON - Donations to Franklin Memorial Hospital, committee reports and the installment of new officers were just a few of the actions taking place at the annual meeting of the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary on June 6.

Jean Rand, Auxiliary president, presented checks to representatives of the Maternal and Child Health Unit and Physical Rehab and Sports Medicine totaling $6,688 to purchase two day beds and a therapeutic hand whirlpool.

Rebecca Wood, FMH vice president patient care services and chief nursing officer, gave an update and answered questions about the MRI project saying, “The new technology will improve the patient experience by operating with less noise, decreasing patients’ feelings of claustrophobia, and accommodating patients up to 500 pounds.” The construction project is expected to be completed in November.

Jill Gray, staff liaison to the Auxiliary, installed the following officers for the coming year: Shannon Smith, president; Kamilla Hall, 1st vice president; Vicki Robbins, 2nd vice president; Les Gatchell, secretary; Priscilla Smith, treasurer; and Shannon Smith, assistant treasurer.

Following the installation of officers, members enjoyed a buffet meal and entertainment by Crooked Bill.

The hospital’s gift shop is the Auxiliary’s major fundraiser in its mission to provide financial support by purchasing equipment that the hospital would like to have—but cannot fit into its budget. The Auxiliary also raises money by way of membership dues, memorial stones, food and book sales, special events, and the Remembrance Tree during the holidays.

Perks to being an Auxiliary member include: personal satisfaction and meeting new friends; annual appreciation events with buffet meal, entertainment, and recognition gifts; a free turkey before Thanksgiving; free flu shots; and complimentary meal privileges.

Anyone interested in joining the Auxiliary can receive a membership form by contacting Gray at 779-2555.