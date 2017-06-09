Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donates $11,500 to hospital

FARMINGTON - A donation to Franklin Memorial Hospital, scholarship announcements, and committee reports, were just a few of the actions taking place at the annual meeting of the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary on June 7.

Jean Rand, Auxiliary president, presented MaryAnne Goodwin, FMH maternal and child health services director, with a gift of $5,000 to go toward the purchase of a new rocking chairs for her unit. Goodwin stated that the chairs are essential for the unit by fostering mother/infant bonding and enhancing healing for women who have had a C-section. Molly Chaplin, practice manager of surgical practices accepted a gift of $6,500 to be used to acquire new handheld dopplers and a fetal monitor for Franklin Health Women’s Care, and new joint models for Franklin Health Orthopaedics.

The hospital’s gift shop is the Auxiliary’s major fundraiser in its mission to provide financial support to the hospital. Pam Yenco, volunteer manager, gave a report of the finances, changes, special promotions, and exciting new merchandise offered in the shop in the last year. She stated that an increase in patrons during this time has resulted in an increase of 18 percent in annual sales. The popular gift shop, located near the hospital’s front entrance, offers a wide selection of gifts such as new baby presents, crafts from local artisans, jewelry, seasonal items, books, stuffed animals, gourmet chocolates, and floral arrangements.

The Auxiliary also raises money by way of membership dues, raffles, Bag Ali sales, memorial stones, food and book sales, special events, and the Remembrance Tree during the holidays. Among the reports, Shannon Smith, assistant treasurer, reported that the most profitable sales are the Collective Goods book sales and uniform and shoe sales which are each are held twice per year. She also announced that the next fundraising sale taking place is the uniform and shoe sale on July 13.

Caroleen Caldwell, chair of the scholarship committee, announced the six recipients of the Auxiliary’s West Central Maine Health Careers Scholarship Program. The following nursing students will be awarded a $600 scholarship: Althea Mae Drummond of Livermore Falls, Jennifer Nichols of Jay, Abigayle Brackley of Strong, Kaitlin Marshall of Jay, Maggie Elliott of Strong, and Kayla Meserve of Jay.

Besides Rand, Auxiliary officers for the coming year include: Shannon Smith, 1st vice president and assistant treasurer; Kamilla Hall, 2nd vice president; Les Gatchell, secretary; and Priscilla Smith, treasurer.

Following the business meeting, attendees enjoyed a buffet meal along with spirited entertainment by the Moose Creek Cloggers.

Anyone interested in joining the Auxiliary can receive a membership form by contacting Jill Gray, staff liaison to the Auxiliary at 779-2555. Perks include: annual appreciation events with entertainment, and recognition gifts, a free turkey before Thanksgiving, free flu shots, and complimentary meal privileges.