Franklin Memorial Hospital raises $1,721 for holiday food baskets

FARMINGTON - The fourth annual Meal for a Meal took place in the Franklin Memorial Hospital cafeteria on Dec. 6. The cafeteria provided a full holiday meal for diners for a donation to go toward the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket Program, which distributes holiday food baskets to residents from Rangeley, Eustis, Carthage, Livermore, and all points in between who meet federal eligibility guidelines for food insecurity.

The meal raised $1,721, which will provide 68 meal baskets for the food basket program.