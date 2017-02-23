Franklin Savings Bank Foundation offers $33,000 in local scholarships

FARMINGTON - Students planning to pursue a business-related field in college are invited to apply for the Franklin Scholar program. Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation has announced it will once again offer 11 scholarships for a total $33,000.

“We know these scholarships are appreciated by families as college expenses continue to skyrocket,” said Peter Judkins, president and CEO at Franklin Savings Bank.

The scholarships will be available to Class of 2017 students graduating from Mt. Blue High School, Mt. Abram Regional High School, Dirigo High School, Mountain Valley High School, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Skowhegan Area High School, Madison Area Memorial High School, Spruce Mountain High School, Telstar Regional High School and Carrabec High School. Scholars must graduate from one of the 10 schools. Two scholarships are awarded at Mt. Blue High School

High school seniors who plan to pursue a major at a four-year college or university in business-related fields, such as Accounting, Finance, Computer Science or Marketing, are eligible for the scholarships. Selection criteria for the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation scholarships is based on high academic achievement, community citizenship, participation in athletics or other extra curricula activities, and financial need.

While the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation will fund the scholarships, the recipients will be selected by their school. Applications are available at the school guidance offices, at Franklin Savings Bank locations and online at www.FranklinSavings.Bank/scholars.html. Completed applications must be turned in to the school and comply with deadlines established by the school.

Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation was created in 2000 to support community, economic and educational needs within the communities served by Franklin Savings Bank. The scholarships to 10 area high schools, totaling $33,000, were first awarded in 2001 and are now awarded annually. Since the scholarship program was expanded with the creation of the Foundation, it has awarded $535,000 to 168 local Franklin Scholars.