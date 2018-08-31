Free creative after school arts program in Rangeley open to grades 5 to 12

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will be starting up its Creative After School Arts program on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the RFA Lakeside Theater.

CASA is a FREE drop-in center for students in grades 5-12. It is held every day after school, Monday through Friday, until 5:30 p.m. (5 p.m. on Tuesdays). There are different age-appropriate, creative activities offered each day, such as band, writing, dance, voice acting, art, and theater technologies, all overseen by professional staff. Students can choose to attend a specific workshop or come every day. CASA is an open environment where students can join in the activities offered, or just hang out with friends and get their homework done in a creative, supportive environment.

CASA’s schedule of workshops and activities is posted weekly in the RLRS newsletter. Stop by the Theater for a Registration form, available in the brochure holders outside the theater entrance. CASA is supported by the United Way of the Tri Valley, The Simon Family Fund, The Maine Community Foundation, Franklin Savings Bank, Dallas Plantation, Rangeley Plantation and private donations.

For more information contact the RFA at 207-864-5000, rangeleyarts@gmail.com.