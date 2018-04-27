Free family festival April 28



FARMINGTON - On Saturday morning, April 26, there will be a free festival for families of young children in the Farmington area as part of the National Week of the Young Child™. Families and children will enjoy spring activities and snacks and have the opportunity to meet Representatives Lance Harvell and Russell Black. MaineAEYC will share information about early childhood in Maine and current opportunities for public policies that support early learning.

The Maine Association of the Education of Young Children (MaineAEYC) asks our state to come together for children during the 2018 Week of the Young Child™. Maine is honoring young children and all those who make a difference in children’s lives.

“All young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that will prepare them for life, and Maine has a great opportunity to do our part to help young children,” said Tara Williams, Executive Director of MaineAEYC. “Week of the Young Child™ is a time for Maine to recognize that the early years are learning years for all young children.”

"This year's Week of the Young Child events come at an interesting time in Maine, as many bills that could benefit early learning in Maine hang in the balance.

Will we require fingerprinting of early childhood educators?

Will we raise reimbursement rates for providers who serve families with child care subsidies?

Will we provide a consultation program to support social and emotional development for young children?

Hopefully these questions will be answered next week on May 2nd when the Maine legislature comes back together."

MaineAEYC is sponsoring five community festivals this weekend across Maine. All events are free and open to the public. Families with young children are invited to come enjoy Week of the Young Child™ events and connect with educators and legislators. Mayors, State Senators and State Representatives will be joining families around the State.

Other 2018 MaineAEYC Week of the Young ChildTM Events:

April 27th, Waterville, Educare Central Maine, 3:30-6pm, community festival with puppeteer, food, and fun for families. (56 Drummond Ave, Waterville, ME 04901)

April 28, Portland, East End Beach and Community School, 10am-12pm, parade starting at the East End Beach with festival immediately following at the East End Community School, concert with Music Together, activities and snacks, 195 North St, Portland, ME 04101

April 28, Kennebunk, Kennebunk Free Library, 10am-1pm, children’s activities and family concert with Rob Duquette, 112 Main St, Kennebunk, ME 04043

April 28, Bangor, Maine Discovery Museum, 2-4pm, community festival with snacks and special activities for young children, 74 Main St, Bangor, ME 04401

NAEYC first established the Week of the Young Child™ in 1971, recognizing that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children's success in school and later life. The Week of the Young Child™ is a time to plan how we—as citizens of a community, of a state, and of a nation—will better meet the needs of all young children and their families.

"Today we know more than ever before about the importance of children's earliest years in shaping their learning and development. The Week of the Young Child™ is a time to recommit ourselves to ensuring that each and every child experiences the type of environment—at home, at child care, at school, and in the community—that will promote their early learning. Families depend on the high-quality early care and education that helps young children get a great start and brings lasting benefits to Maine," said Tara Williams, Executive Director of MaineAEYC.