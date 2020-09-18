Free online Extension workshop on photographing beef cattle for market sale Sept. 30

DOVER-FOXCROFT - University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Beef Producers Association will offer a free online workshop about photographing beef cattle for virtual markets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Designed for youth and adults with experience using digital cameras or smartphones, topics include location selection, determining the best light, and positioning the animal. Presenter Kelly Hamilton is a photographer for 4-H livestock sales at the Bangor State Fair.

Registration for the free workshop is required and can be done on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.564.3301 or anette.moulton@maine.edu.