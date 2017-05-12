Free return bus fare for new riders in rural areas

AUBURN – This May 14 through 20 is the second annual observation of National Transportation Week.

To celebrate National Transportation Week and to increase awareness of public transit opportunities in Oxford, Franklin and rural Androscoggin Counties, Western Maine Transportation Services will offer a free return or “final leg” trip to anyone who has not previously ridden with WMTS.

These free rides will be offered to new riders Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, for any round-trip or multi-leg trip on a WMTS bus originating in Franklin and Oxford Counties and anywhere in Androscoggin County served by WMTS bus services other than trips originating in Lewiston, Auburn and Lisbon.

To schedule a trip, or for more information, please contact WMTS Customer Service, at least one day in advance, at 800-393-9335, selection 1, any time between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.