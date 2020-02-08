Free tax services available to eligible residents

FARMINGTON - The Western Maine CA$H Coalition is once again offering free tax services to eligible greater Franklin County residents with the help of IRS-certified volunteers. For household incomes of under $56,000 in 2019, the volunteers will prepare and e-file all necessary paperwork for free.

Skowhegan Savings Bank will be sponsoring the tax site this year, on the first floor of the Roberts Learning Center, Room 103, at the University of Maine at Farmington (224 Main Street). The Franklin County site has the lowest rejection rate in the entire state.

To schedule an appointment call (207) 778-7954 or email freetaxprepservice@gmail.com. Appointments are available Wednesdays 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

The CA$H Coalition's mission is directly in line with the goals of United Way by having community members volunteer their resources and time to help other members of the Franklin and Northern Androscoggin communities learn more about financial security and promoting financial education.

To learn more about the Western Maine CA$H Coalition, and other locations, services and volunteer opportunities visit the State-wide CA$H website at www.cashmaine.org. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, check out the website at www.uwtva.org, the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/uwtva), call (207) 778-5048, or visit; 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington.