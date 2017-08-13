Frog Jumping Contest call for participants

RANGELEY - The annual Frog Jumping Contest will leap onto the scene again at Rangeley's Blueberry Festival on Thursday, August 17 at the Episcopal Church.

All frogs and toads can sign up for the contest starting at 12:30 p.m.- the contest begins at 1 p.m. Come try your luck at beating the record of 47.5 inches. Have no fear, if your little jumper is too small or not feisty enough to jump that far – prizes will be awarded in many different categories. Please be sure to catch and release your amphibian in the same location, to keep him or her happy. Arrive early to try to catch your own right at the festival site, if necessary. A limited supply of buckets and nets are available to borrow, but bring your own if you have them.

Call Liz at 864-2426 for more information, or to volunteer for this fun event. We need catchers, judges, and people to help register contestants.