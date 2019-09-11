Garlic at the Onion and dancing at the library

RANGELEY - I hate to say it, truly I do, but the summer is pretty much over.

The good news is that with each new season there is potential for new interests to be explored. September has always been the beginning of a season of change. The leaves change, children move up a grade, summer clothes and furnishings are changed over, and the energy to start and finish projects before the winter comes is found. So change it up! Rangeley Adult Education has the following two upcoming offerings that are good for the both the body and soul.

Garlic at the Onion

Learn how to Grow Great Garlic with instructor David Fuller on Thursday at 6 p.m., and Sept. 19 at The Red Onion at 2511 Main Street in downtown Rangeley. The fee is $10.

Garlic is an easy-to-grow fall planted crop that is great for you and makes almost everything taste better. Learn all aspects of garlic culture. Participants will receive four bulbs of garlic to plant. Monika is going to make some yummy garlic soup as well!

Belly Dance Unveiled: The History, Culture and Health Benefits of Middle Eastern Dance

Instructed by Liz Pimentel, this class will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Rangeley Public Library at 7 Lake Street in downtown Rangeley. There is no fee, but there is a suggested donation of $10.

This is a multimedia presentation that includes a slideshow, lecture, music, demonstration and audience participation. All ages welcome.

Preregistration is required for both classes. For more information about Rangeley Adult Education, or to sign up for either of these workshops, please email schuoneil@mtbluersd.org or call 207-670-5240.

For the entire listing of of Franklin County Education Fall classes, including Rangeley Adult Education, please visit https://rsd9.maineadulted.org/