Gary McGrane announces candidacy for District 17 state senate seat

FARMINGTON - Gary McGrane, a longtime advocate for Franklin County and its people, announced his campaign for state senator in District 17.

Senate District 17 includes all of Franklin County and the towns of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon and Vienna in Kennebec County. That seat is currently occupied by Sen. Tom Saviello (R-Wilton).

“The people of our district need a senator who will fight for them, and represent them in Augusta,” McGrane said in a prepared statement. “I will be their advocate. For too long, lobbyists, special interests, and professional politicians have held sway in Augusta. I fought for people as a county commissioner, and I’ll fight for them as a state senator.”

McGrane, a Democrat, served as a Franklin County commissioner for seven terms.

“Our people need a state senator who will watch the budget, work for better jobs and job training, and push for better access to broadband and health care,” McGrane said. “They deserve first-class service and representation. I am eager to serve them in the state capitol.”

McGrane and his wife Debbie have lived for 40 years in Jay. He’s a retired mill worker and educator, and serves Jay as a member of the select board.