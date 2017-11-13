Gently-used toy sale taking place during Chester Greenwood

FARMINGTON - Families with tight holiday budgets have a new option this year for purchasing low-cost gift items: the Thrifty Santa gently-used toy sale. Scheduled for the morning of Chester Greenwood Day, the sale will offer a wide assortment of toys, children’s books, puzzles, games, and more, all clean and ready to be tucked under someone’s Christmas tree. The sale includes some larger items, too, such as bikes, children’s desks, and riding toys. All items will be marked affordably. As the sale’s poster advertises, “Next-to-new toys at next-to-nothing prices!”

The Thrifty Santa sale is a project by the Old South Youth Group. All proceeds raised will enable the group to purchase more warm coats and other outerwear items for Coat & Cupboard, the youth group’s ongoing mission program. Coat & Cupboard provides free coats, ski pants, boots, and blankets to the community. It will be open Chester Greenwood Day, Dec. 2, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and again Sunday Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The youth group also delivers outerwear items directly to area schools, fulfilling specific requests by teachers and counselors.

Leading up to the sale, the youth group is warmly encouraging people to donate toys in good condition. Donation boxes are located at the church offices, 227 Main Street, Farmington, and also in the lobby of the UMF Fitness Center.

The sale is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be located in the vestry of Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington.

Additional information about the Thrifty Santa sale as well as Coat & Cupboard, is posted on the Old South First Congregational Church Facebook page. To schedule a pickup of donations to the toy sale, contact the youth group at Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org.