Get A Word Buzz On: Have a Fatty and a beer with writer Al Diamon on Thursday



KINGFIELD - Rolling Fatties is rolling out a new "Word Buzz" series the first Thursday of every month from 6-8 p.m., launching with Maine's funniest political reporter, Al Diamon. Famous for rooting out media mistakes, political follies, and underground bootleggers, Al will be at Fatties on Jan. 5 drinking local brews and answering your questions.

Wondering how Maine's political scene has changed over the last 20 years? Here's your chance to ask Al. Curious how to get fired from the Bangor Daily News, Down East, MPBN, Fox 23, and the Casco Bay Weekly? Ask Al. Want to know if you can buy off a reporter with free beer? Ask Al!

"We're all about keeping it local," said Rolling Fatties owner, Polly MacMichael. "Maine grows some writers as amazing as our grass-fed beef and hoppy ales. Word Buzz is our chance to bring the wordsmiths out from the woods, and share some stories over a Fresh Bowl and a Funky Bow."

For the past 25 years, Diamon has written the weekly column "Politics & Other Mistakes" for numerous Maine newspapers and websites, including the Daily Bulldog in Farmington. Since that leaves him with lots of free time, he also volunteers as the harbor master of Carrabassett Valley, a job that, due to the town's lack of anything remotely resembling a harbor, requires even less effort than pretending to practice journalism. In the past, Diamon has worked as a political reporter, media critic, talk-show host, TV talking head and clerk in a record shop. He's a Maine native, but tries not to be too snooty about it.

Submit your questions for Al on Facebook here.

Future Word Buzz locally-sourced, award-winning writers include author Bill Roorbach on Feb. 2, celebrating his new book, The Remedy for Love. And “Away with Words” columnist Lew-Ellyn Hughes on March 2, also celebrating a book release, Maine Stories. Come on over to Rolling Fatties and get your Word Buzz on!

Rolling Fatties is a food truck and restaurant featuring a menu of GMO free and locally grown foods in the form of a fatty... inspired by the burrito but not limited to Mexican fare. Fatties is a joint effort of husband and wife owners Rob and Polly MacMichael, who share a passion for spreading health and happiness. The restaurant at 268 Main Street in Kingfield is open Wednesday-Sunday during the winter with an expanded bar and exceptionally crafted Maine brews.