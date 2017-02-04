Get the Clan to Lego Land: Team fund raising now

JAY - The Spruce Mountain LEGO League team, The Clan of Mor'du, continues fundraising for their trip to St. Louis on April 26-30. The Clan earned the honor of qualifying for the FLL World Festival out of a staggering 29,000 teams worldwide. Considering a mere 109 teams were able to move on to St Louis, it's quite an accomplishment.

The Lego team has worked hard thus far to raise funds but their mission is not yet complete. Luckily, there are still ways to support the Clan's trip to Lego land.

Art educator Tammy Lindsey of Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay will be leading a paint night fundraiser extravaganza to support this cause. The fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Spruce Mountain Middle School. All necessary supplies will be provided. Appetizers will be served throughout the evening. The cost is $45 per person with a limit of 25 participants. All proceeds will go to Clan of Mor'du to help defray travel expenses. To reserve a spot, please contact Jay Lindsey at SMMS at 897-4319 ext 212 or email him at jlindsey@rsu73.com.

Another way to help the Clan is at Dube's Redemption Center off Route 4 in Jay. Mention the Lego squad and have your bottles and cans donated to this cause.

With all fundraising, every little bit helps so we can get the Clan to Lego Land.