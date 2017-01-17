Get your tickets now: Heat Dance 6 set for Feb. 3

FARMINGTON - Heat Dance is back! Now in its sixth year, the dance will take place on Friday, Feb. 3 at the North Dining Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. It will include all the events that have made it one of the best attended and more successful fundraisers in the region: stretch limo transportation, a special pre-dance supper and live music from one of the area’s most popular dance bands.

“Heat Dance has become an institution," said Rev. Susan Crane, one of the organizers. In the five years it has been held, the dance has raised close to $70,000 to help individual and families heat their homes. It is crucial in addressing one of the area's most urgent needs, she said.

The dance is actively supported by an array of local businesses and community organizations, and typically attracts close to 300 people of all ages. All of the funds raised go toward heat assistance in the Farmington area. EcuHeat, which administers the funds, provides a one-time, 50-gallon fuel oil delivery – or the equivalent in wood or pellets – to needy individuals and families.

The dance begins at 7 p.m. and will feature the music of Shepherd’s Pie, which as in past years is donating its time and music. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, available now at Devaney Doak and Garrett Booksellers, the Calico Patch and the Homestead restaurant, all in downtown Farmington. The Homestead is holding a special pre-dance dinner. A $20 gold-plated ticket will entitle holders to a limousine ride to and from the Homestead to the dance and a glass of champagne at the restaurant.