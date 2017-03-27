Get Your Word Buzz On: Adventure and Beer Expert Josh Christie at Rolling Fatties

KINGFIELD - Rolling Fattie's “Word Buzz” series continues Thursday, April 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Maine author, entrepreneur, and beer expert Josh Christie. Josh takes all the best things about living the Maine life and puts them into Print.

Print: A Bookstore, Josh’s recent endeavor with Emily Russo, opened at 273 Congress Street in Portland in November featuring adult and children’s titles in a space that welcomes community involvement. That, along with his books on outdoor adventure and beer drinking make him a great inspiration for Rolling Fatties.

"I’ve always wanted to drink beer and ride my bike like it’s my job," says Rolling Fatties owner, Rob MacMichael. "Josh is onto something."

Making a living from living in Maine seems to be the way for Josh. His most recent books, written with his late father John Christie and published by Maine’s Down East Books, are "Skiing Maine," a local guide to skiing the sneaky spots and "Maine Outdoor Adventure Guide," a trip oriented guide to Maine outings. They pair well with his first two titles, "The Handbook of Porters and Stouts" and "Maine Beer: Brewing in Vacationland." Come chat brews, books, and adventure with this deeply rooted Mainer.

About Josh Christie:

Josh Christie is the author of "Maine Beer: Brewing in Vacationland," "The Handbook of Porters and Stouts," "Skiing Maine" and "The Maine Outdoor Adventure Guide." He’s a columnist for the Maine Sunday Telegram and contributor to the Maine Brew Guide, and has written for number of other outlets including Thrillist, Panels, and the Portland Phoenix. He is the co-owner of Print: A Bookstore, a new independent bookstore on Portland's East End. Josh lives in southern Maine with his wife Katy.

About Rolling Fatties:

Rolling Fatties is a food truck and restaurant featuring a menu of GMO free and locally grown foods in the form of a fatty...inspired by the burrito but not limited to Mexican fare. Fatties is a joint effort of husband and wife owners Rob and Polly MacMichael, who share a passion for spreading health and happiness. The restaurant at 268 Main Street in Kingfield and will conclude its winter season on Sunday, April 9th. Look for spring and summer hours on the website at rollingfatties.com