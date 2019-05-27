Giant annual literacy festival and book sale on June 1 & 2

FARMINGTON - Free family literacy fun and affordable books from a huge selection can be had at the Farmington Elks Lodge in West Farmington on June 1 and June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday at 1 a.m. there will be a magic show followed by a local author story time at 11 a.m., an origami workshop at noon, and music starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at 9 a.m. there will be another local author story time, music at 11 a.m. and more storytelling at noon. All weekend visit the baby animals in Fred and Matilda’s Petting Farm. Buy lunch and homemade donuts and enter to win a $2 raffle for bikes, games, and movie tickets. All proceeds benefit Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties.

Donations of gently used books will be accepted at the Farmington Elks Lodge Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please no encyclopedias or textbooks.