Giddy Up & Go 4-H Horse Club holds 11th annual hay raiser

INDUSTRY - The Giddy Up & Go 4-H Horse Club will be sponsoring their 11th annual fundraiser for the Double B Equine Rescue in Industry this month.

The Double B Equine Rescue takes in surrendered, unwanted, neglected and abused horses and other equines from around the state and provides them with rehabilitative care.

They currently have 33 equines and need your help. Donations of any monetary amount and/or hay, grain, shavings and related equipment would be greatly appreciated as they take care of these much deserving minis, ponies, donkeys and horses who have been through so much already.

Members of the Giddy Up & Go Horse Club will begin openly collecting donations on Feb. 17, although donations can be made anytime. Donations will be delivered to the Double B Equine Rescue on Feb. 24.

If you would like to make a donation of hay, grain, shavings or equipment please contact club leader Donna Crockett at 207-578-2269, call/text. If you would like to make a monetary donation, please send a check made payable to Double B Equine Rescue to Giddy Up & Go, UMaine Cooperative Extension, 138 Pleasant Street Suite #1, Farmington ME 04938. It is OK if donations are received before or after the 24th.

The members of Giddy Up & Go, the Double B Equine Rescue caretakers and horses greatly appreciate your help. Thank you!

To learn more about Double B Equine Rescue and the horses there please visit their Facebook page or regular website mainehorserescue.com