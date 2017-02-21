Giddy-Up & Go 4-H Horse Club’s 10th annual Hay Raiser this week

INDUSTRY - Giddy-Up & Go 4-H Horse Club is sponsoring their 10th annual Hay Raiser this week. The Club’s fundraiser for Double B Equine Rescue is looking for donations of hay, grain, shavings or money to help support the horses at the horse shelter located in Industry. They could also use halters, buckets and other horse equipment.

Double B is caring for 30 horses this winter. Some are old, some are young, but all of them came from situations where owners were no longer able to care for them. They range from draft horses to minis and include the three-legged mini, Angel Marie, who was born at the shelter and is now almost three years old.

Double B has been struggling this winter because of the number of horses in their care, the general shortage of hay and now the frequent snow storms that have taken so much work to clear away.

Giddy-Up & Go is collecting donations all this week and they will be delivering them to Double B on Saturday, Feb. 25. Please contact the Club’s leaders, Janine Winn at 491-1465 or Donna Crockett 578-2269 at if you’d like to make a donation of hay or equipment. If you’d like to make a monetary donation, please send a check made out to Double B Equine Rescue to Giddy-Up & Go at PO Box 518, Temple, ME 04984. It’s OK if donations received after the 25th.

The members of Giddy-Up & Go and the horses at Double B will greatly appreciate your help!