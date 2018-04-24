Girl Scouts, volunteers collect trash in New Sharon

In the front, left to right, is Kaden Allen, Lily Ayer, Aiden Ayer, Joey Rackliff, Emmah-Jean Emery, Miah Emery, and Jennifer Rackliff. In the back is Wendy Pond of the CIT, Karen Ayer, Nicholas Rackliff, Megan Rackliff, Lorna Ayer, Sam Rackliff, and Warren Taylor. (All photos by Don Waterhouse)
NEW SHARON - Members of New Sharon Girl Scout Troop 212 and friends and families collected several bags of trash along the town's roads Tuesday as an Earth Day project. The event was sponsored by the New Sharon Community Improvement Team.
Volunteers collect trash last week.