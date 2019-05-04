Gold Day FTC students recognized at ceremony

The recipients of the recent Gold Day Program Recognition at Foster CTE Center. Front from left to right: Ethan Powell- Metals MtA, Garrett Reynolds- Buisness Academy MB, Noah Bell- PreEngineering MB, Katelynn Remick- Biotechnology MB, Sierra Fay- Culinary Arts MB, Isaac Tardif- Firefighting Homeschool,
Second row from left to right: Turrin Mondor- Entrepreneurship MB, Jonathan Luce- Bank Teller Training MtA, Rowan Jellison- Digital Media MB, Levi Hiltz- Plumbing MB, Bradie Reynolds, CADD MB, Aden Howard-Jones- Building Construction MtA,
Third row from left to right: Caleb Bracy- Computer Tech MtA, Kenneth Wenzel- Automotive Tech II SM, Brandan Kelleher- Forestry MB, Hailey Rose- Commercial Arts MB, Cassandra Landry- Early Childhood Occupations SM, Trent Bremner- Employability Skills Homeschool, Adam Perry- Composites Mfg MtA.
Missing: Celeste Reid- CNA Mt.A, Ashley Wiles- Criminal Justice MB