Gooleys visit the State Senate

AUGUSTA - Connor Gooley, the grandson of Walter Gooley, a former state senator for Franklin and part of Kennebec County, visited the Maine State Senate on Monday, July 9 to serve as an honorary page. During the visit, they met with Senator Tom Saviello (R-Wilton), Representative Russell Black (R-Wilton), Commissioner Chandler Woodcock and Warden John MacDonald.

Connor was the inspiration this session for LD 1790, "An Act To Increase Safety on a Youth Hunting Day for Hunting Bear by Allowing an Accompanying Adult To Possess a Firearm." This bill, with the help of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Commissioner Chandler Woodcock, became law in April.