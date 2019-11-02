Franklin Countys First News

Great Charity Auction Nov. 9

November 2, 2019

United Way board member Becky Davis-Allen, Vice President at Bangor Savings Bank, is chairing the United Way’s Great Charity Auction this year. This year’s super-hero themed event features an amazing array of items including sports memorabilia, hand-crafted furniture, ski tickets, quilts, and vacation packages.

FARMINGTON - You can be a hero and help United Way help others by attending the super-hero themed Great Charity Auction on Saturday, November 9 in the Olsen Student Center at the University of Maine Farmington. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with a bit of friendly competition at the silent auction and live auction preview. The live auction begins at 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar and heavy appetizers served throughout the evening, along with decadent desserts.

The Great Charity Auction is a signature fundraiser for United Way. Proceeds help fund programs that United Way supports including Meals on Wheels; Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services and Care and Share Food Closet.

The Great Charity Auction is generously sponsored by:

Platinum: Franklin Savings Bank
Gold: County Seat Realty
Silver: Full Bloom Hydroponics Gardening Center/First Amendment Soil Company
Bronze: IEC Electrical & Data Services

In-kind support also generously provided by UMF, Franklin Printing and Sodexo.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Be sure to like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives!

