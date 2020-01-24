Green Drinks Event at The Inn on Winter’s Hill on Jan. 27

KINGFIELD - The Greater Franklin Food Council is excited to be hosting a new Green Drinks Event on Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Inn on Winter’s Hill.

This casual event is an opportunity for the residents of the High Peaks Region to come together over a beer and talk about the social and environmental issues they care about.

$10 admission at the door. One hundred percent of proceeds will go to the Greater Franklin Food Council School Gardens Project to partner with established area school gardens to offer additional resources and establish new gardens at interested area schools to educate and nourish from the ground up.

One beer courtesy of Tumbledown Brewing with Admission. Additional beer available for purchase.

Family friendly. Free for all under 21. Local food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.