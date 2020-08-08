Greg Kimber announces candidacy for House District #114

TEMPLE – Greg Kimber from Temple has announced his candidacy running as a Democrat for House District #114, which includes Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton.

Born in Temple, Kimber graduated from Mt Blue in 1990. He left Maine to work and study in neighboring states but returned to the family homestead in 2015. Much of his professional life has been spent working with people. He's served as a daycare teacher, support staff for people with special needs, and most recently a teacher of English as a second language working with students from Latin America both in classrooms and online.

"I owe a debt to the community where I was raised," Kimber says. "I think especially of people from my parents' generation. They deserve a secure retirement in a vibrant community. To help us get there, we need to attract new Mainers and young people to the area by taking stock of this challenging moment and making real investments in our economic recovery and the health and well-being of workers and families."

Kimber is committed to finding ways to pay for much needed services without increasing the local property tax burden. "Rather than squeezing rural districts, I hope we can make sure the wealthiest Mainers and the most profitable corporations doing business here are pitching in their fair share. I am looking at ideas like lowering the estate tax threshold for multi-millionaires and working toward getting the state to meet commitments it has fallen short on for school funding."

Kimber has been a long time environmentalist. He's worked on organic farms from upper NY state all the way down to Brazil, and more locally has worked out of Portland on various outreach campaigns for environmental and voter rights initiatives. But he's primarily been engaged as a citizen activist. In recent years, for instance, he's spent time in Augusta advocating for land conservation and in support of our locally-based solar energy industry, one example he sees of the economic promise offered by transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Kimber is running as a Maine clean elections candidate. He welcomes you to visit his website at gregkimber.com where you can find out more about him and, if you're a voter in the district, donate $5 to support the campaign.